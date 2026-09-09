Mumbai: Kurla Woman Delivers Premature Baby At Home, Carried To Hospital On Bedsheet After Alleged 108 Ambulance Delay

A family in Bail Bazar sought emergency help after a woman delivered a premature baby at home and was reportedly bleeding | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: A woman who delivered her baby prematurely at home in Kurla’s Bail Bazar was allegedly left waiting for a 108 ambulance before her family eventually carried her to the hospital on a bedsheet. The incident was reported around 4 am on Wednesday and has raised questions over the response of emergency medical services in the city.

According to the family, Anjali Pawar suddenly went into labour and delivered the baby at home. Following the delivery, she required immediate medical attention and was reportedly bleeding. Concerned about her condition, the family contacted the 108 Ambulance service to take her to hospital.

However, Mayank Solanki, a neighbour and Pawar’s self-proclaimed brother, alleged that despite waiting for a considerable time, the ambulance did not reach the spot.

Family Seeks Immediate Medical Help

With the situation becoming urgent, Solanki said he approached the civic-run Dr Anandi Bai Joshi Maternity Home, located around two minutes from the woman’s residence. He claimed that he requested the doctor on duty to come to the house and provide immediate assistance to control the woman’s bleeding.

According to Solanki, the doctor told him that medical staff were not permitted to leave the hospital premises and advised the family to bring the woman to the hospital.

As the ambulance had still not arrived, the family allegedly approached a nearby police outpost seeking assistance. Solanki claimed that they did not receive immediate help there either.

Family Carries Woman To Hospital

With no other option, the family, assisted by neighbours, used a bedsheet as a makeshift stretcher and carried Pawar to the hospital.

The incident has raised concerns over the availability and response time of emergency medical services, particularly during critical situations involving pregnant women and newborns. The family has demanded an inquiry into the delay and sought accountability from those responsible.

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Mumbai Municipal Corporation Health Committee Chairman Harish Bhandirge said he would seek details of the incident and take necessary action.

The family’s allegations could not be independently verified. An email seeking a response from the 108 ambulance service and the Public Health Department remained unanswered.

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