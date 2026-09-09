Mumbai: Cooper, Trauma Hospitals To Get 790 Additional Staff As BMC Revises Staffing Pattern After 13 Years

BMC plans major staffing and healthcare service upgrades at Cooper and HBT Trauma Care hospitals in Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The shortage of doctors and other healthcare staff at BMC-run Cooper Hospital and HBT Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari is set to be addressed, with the civic administration planning to fill 790 additional posts at the two facilities.

The decision was discussed at a special meeting held at the Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital on Tuesday to review pending issues concerning Cooper Hospital. Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Health) Sharad Ughade, BMC health officials, hospital administrators and Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP Ravindra Waikar attended the meeting.

According to officials, the BMC health department had not revised the staffing pattern of its hospitals since 2013, resulting in several posts of doctors and other essential healthcare workers remaining vacant for years. The vacancies have affected the delivery of healthcare services, officials said.

A new staffing pattern has now been prepared, paving the way for the recruitment of 790 additional staff at Cooper and Trauma hospitals.

Trauma Hospital Services To Expand

The meeting also discussed strengthening services at the Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital. A physiotherapy department is expected to be started soon, while preparations are underway to introduce paediatric surgery services at the hospital. The tender process for establishing a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has reached its final stage.

Waikar expressed concern over the hospital having only 10 ICU beds and directed the civic administration to explore increasing the capacity to 100 beds. The administration assured him that the proposal would be discussed and a decision taken soon.

An 11-member special committee has also been proposed to monitor hospital functioning and ensure better facilities for patients.

Generic Medicine Centres Planned

The meeting further discussed setting up generic medicine centres at around 50 BMC hospitals. The facility at Cooper Hospital has already been completed, while the centre at the Trauma Hospital is expected to become operational soon. The initiative is aimed at making medicines available to patients at lower prices.

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Meanwhile, the BMC is targeting completion of the 150-bed maternity hospital at Oshiwara by December 2026, Ughade said. The plan for a maternity hospital at Scotts Colony has also been finalised, with a tender expected to be floated shortly.

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