Mumbai: Kurla Traffic Constable Injured In Hit-And-Run As Driver Attempts Unauthorised U-Turn

A constable working in the Kurla Traffic Department has been struck by a car. The police have filed an FIR against the accused driver. The constable had instructed the car driver not to make a U-turn as it was not permitted. Ignoring his instructions, the accused car driver proceeded to run over the constable, causing injuries. The injured constable, identified as Laxman Moser (49), received treatment at Fortis Hospital.

According to the information received, Constable Moser was on duty at the signal of Kurla traffic post when the driver of a Wagon R car approached and attempted to make a U-turn, which Moser denied. Despite the refusal, the driver forcefully ran the car over Constable Moser and fled the scene.

With the assistance of other policemen and local residents, Moser was initially taken to Noor Hospital and later transferred to Fortis Hospital.

In response to this incident, the police have filed an FIR under sections related to attempted murder.