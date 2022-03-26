Mumbai: Krisha Foundation organizes financial literacy rally in association with MMK college in Bandra

The OECD and its International Network on Financial Education (INFE) support policy makers and public authorities to design and implement national strategies for financial education, individual financial education programmes, while also proposing innovative methods for enhancing financial literacy among the populations of partner countries.

OECD/INFE is celebrating the 10th edition of the ‘Global Money Week’ through the 21-27th March’22. ‘Global Money Week’ is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware, and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitude and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial independence, financial well-being and financial resilience.

In view of the above and in the 75th Year of India's Independence, Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, Krisha Foundation a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Mumbai working towards the cause of investor education and Investor awareness in association with HSNC Board’s Smt. M M K College, Bandra organized the “Financial Literacy Rally” on Friday, 25th March 2022 from Jotu Kundnani Chowk to Bandra Station (West) and back.

More than 250 students participated in the “Financial Literacy Rally” shouting slogans “Learn, Save and Earn” on the theme of Global Money Week – 2022 which was “Build your future, be smart about money”. The students also organized a street play and drama on the importance of money management. The innovative way of spreading the message about learning finance was appreciated by the residents of Bandra West.

The rally was supported by BSE – IPF and CDSL – IPF. The event was presided by Dr (CA) Kishore Peshori, Principal, Smt. M M K College, Bandra the chief guest was Mr Yogesh Kundnani, Sr. Vice President, CDSL and the Guest of honour was Mr Bharat Dave, Sr Manager BSE- IPF and other dignitaries from Krisha Foundation, BSE-IPF, CDSL-IPF and Staff and Students of Smt M M K College, Bandra.

Viraj Singal, Head Investor Education and Awareness Initiatives, Krisha Foundation said, “More than 50% of the Population in India is less than 25 years of age and the in the 10th Year of Global Money week, the youth participated to spread the message of learning about money, saving and then allowing your money to earn for you. The Youth can bring about change and this rally made students and other stakeholders curious to learn more about money management”.

Dr (CA) Kishore Peshori, Principal Smt M M K College said “Students are encouraged to inculcate the habit of savings and investment and Financial Literacy is a life skill which has to be taught to every student irrespective of the discipline it should be blended in the curriculum of all Faculties.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 02:11 PM IST