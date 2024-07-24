Mumbai: KRCL Hosts Trade Meet At Jio World Convention Centre For Ratnagiri And Khed Container Rail Terminals |

Konkan Railway Corporation Limited ( KRCL) organized a Trade Meet on 23rd July 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre Mumbai, for the existing as well as the potential trade partners for Ratnagiri and Khed Container Rail Terminals (CRTs), based in the respective MIDCs.

Around 75 stakeholders including representatives of major industries from Khed and Ratnagiri, and senior level officials from KRCL, CONCOR, MAHAPREIT and major shipping lines graced the occasion. Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, KRCL, apprised the trade on the infrastructural development done at Khed and Ratnagiri CRTs for smooth container operations, such as Warehousing,Cold storage facilities etc.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: KRCL Takes Charge Of NM Metro Operations For Next 3 Years

Latest updates on Infrastructural development projects currently in progress at various locations over Konkan Railway were also shared with the trade. A. K. Singh, CGM, CONCOR addressed the trade of Khed and Ratnagiri on the latest developments by CONCOR and advantages of rail movement for the trade based in these areas. He also spoke at length about the value-added services and facilities that CONCOR is offering for Ratnagiri customers, and which can be replicated for Khed customers as well.

Read Also Konkan Railway observes International Yoga Day

The traders present during the meet had a few queries in view of the changing scenario of logistics, which were well addressed by KRCL, CONCOR as well as the delegates from shipping lines present during the event. The event was a huge success and ended on a positive note with a hope to streamline the container operations from Khed and further boost the growth of container traffic at Ratnagiri.