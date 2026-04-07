Mumbai-Konkan Direct Rail Link Moves Closer As Work Accelerates On Vasai-Naigaon-Juchandra Chord Line | Representational Image | File

Mumbai: A direct rail link between Mumbai's western suburbs and the Konkan region moved a step closer this week, with Indian Railways accelerating work on the long-pending Vasai–Naigaon–Juchandra chord line. A Joint Measurement Record (JMR) survey involving the Forest Department, the District Collector, and railway officials is expected within the next week — a key step that could unlock the remaining land required for the project.

Project cost and scope

The project, estimated at Rs 175.99 crore and approved by the Railway Board in July 2023, will span 5.73 km on the Western Railway side, along with an additional 1.5 km connection to Central Railway. Once completed, it will enable direct train services from Mumbai to the Konkan region without the current detour via Dadar or Panvel. Western Railway estimates that passengers could save two to four hours of travel time per trip.

Read Also JNPA Grants Retrospective Extension Of Storage And Reefer Charges Waiver For Stranded Export...

Land acquisition remains the last major hurdle. Of the 8.08 hectares still to be acquired, a proposal for 3.77 hectares of salt pan land is already in the pipeline, while the proposal for the remaining land was submitted on April 2, 2026, and is currently under process. The JMR fee of Rs 5.13 lakh has been deposited and a Section 20A notification has been issued.On the environmental front, 14.1 hectares of mangrove land requires diversion. Drone surveys, forest department inspections, and mangrove tree marking are currently in progress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/