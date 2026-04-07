JNPA Grants Retrospective Extension Of Storage And Reefer Charges Waiver For Stranded Export Containers Until April 5 | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In a continued relief to exporters hit by geo-political disruptions in the Middle East, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has granted a retrospective extension of the waiver on storage, dwell time and reefer plug-in charges for stranded export containers till April 5. The move comes as a follow-up to its earlier March 10 trade notice aimed at easing the burden on the Export-Import (EXIM) community.

Extension details

According to a trade notice issued on April 3, the extension applies retrospectively, covering the period beyond the earlier deadline of March 14 up to midnight of April 5. The waiver includes a 100 per cent relief on ground rent or dwell time charges and an 80 per cent concession on reefer plug-in charges for Middle East-bound export containers.

The benefit will continue to be applicable to containers that were lying inside port terminals from February 28 or had gated in till 7 am on March 8, with all other terms and conditions of the previous notice remaining unchanged.

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Ongoing support

JNPA reiterated that the measure is part of its ongoing efforts to support exporters affected by shipment disruptions due to the Middle East crisis, ensuring that additional financial strain from storage costs is avoided during the prolonged uncertainty.

The original waiver, announced last month, had provided relief to exporters facing cargo pile-up at terminals due to halted shipments till March 14. The retrospective extension now is applicable till April 5 midnight.

The trade notice was issued with the approval of the JNPA Chairman and signed by Chief General Manager (Traffic) Girish Thomas, with directions to all stakeholders to ensure the benefits are passed on to the exporters.

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