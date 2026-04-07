Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad Demands Action Over Leaked Videos Of Victims In Ashok Kharat Sexual Exploitation Case

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday termed the public circulation of alleged videos of women linked to the Ashok Kharat case as “extremely serious” and demanded strict action against those responsible. |

Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad on Monday termed the public circulation of alleged videos of women linked to the Ashok Kharat case as “extremely serious” and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Shame to Maharashtra

Addressing the media, Gaikwad said the case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has brought “shame to Maharashtra,” alleging that hundreds of women were sexually exploited under the guise of superstition. She questioned how such activities went unnoticed for years and pointed to a possible failure of local police and the state intelligence machinery.

“The videos of victims going public is highly objectionable. Why has no action been taken against those who circulated them?” she asked, adding that the role of local police cannot be ruled out.

Government accountability

Gaikwad also raised questions over the state government’s handling of the case, seeking accountability from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The government claims to have exposed the case now, but what was happening all these years? Why did the Home Department not have any information?” she said.

She further alleged that the issue is not limited to exploitation, but also involves links between Kharat and certain political leaders and ministers. “Why is there no probe into those connections? Is there an attempt to shield individuals to protect political positions?” she asked.

CDR leak concern

Raising another concern, Gaikwad questioned how Call Detail Records (CDR) related to the case became accessible to private individuals. “How did a private person get access to such sensitive data, and why were only select names made public? This indicates possible political motives. A thorough investigation must be conducted and those responsible should be punished,” she said.

Several Congress leaders, including spokesperson Sureshchandra Rajhans and other office bearers, were present at the press conference.

Mumbai Congress Holds Meeting on SIR Drive

Meanwhile, a meeting of Mumbai Congress office-bearers was held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan under Gaikwad’s leadership to discuss the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission. Key aspects of the verification drive and party preparedness were discussed during the meeting.

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