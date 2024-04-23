 Mumbai: Kolkata Police Arrests Man From Mahim For Allegedly Spying On TMC MP's Residence
Mumbai: Kolkata Police Arrests Man From Mahim For Allegedly Spying On TMC MP's Residence

The police are trying to ascertain that there are no terrorist links behind the surveillance of the TMC leader’s properties

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 02:17 AM IST
Representational Image | File

West Bengal Police has arrested a person in Mahim, Mumbai, for allegedly spying outside the Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress MP, Abhishek Banerjee.

The person identified as Rajaram Rege was seen outside the TMC MP’s residence and office in Kolkata on April 18. A complaint was filed with the police by Banerjee’s office in this regard. The police initiated an investigation, and later, a team arrested Rajaram from Mumbai.

Police Investigate Potential Terrorist Links In TMC Leader's Property Surveillance Case

The police are trying to ascertain that there are no terrorist links behind the surveillance of the TMC leader’s properties. Rege has been taken from Mumbai to Kolkata by the police.

Providing information about the case, the police said that Rege, who was allegedly a friend of David Headley, involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was spotted in Kolkata. He was staying in a hotel in south Kolkata. He somehow found the phone numbers of Banerjee and his PA, and called them saying he wanted to meet them.

Headley, in his statement to a court in Chicago regarding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, mentioned meeting Rege at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar, Central Mumbai.

