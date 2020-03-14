Mumbai: Koliwada residents demand property card like Goathans

The members of Bombay East Indian Association have written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that residents living in Mumbai Koliwadas should be given property cards. They have asked the CM to instruct the collector to issue property cards under section 20 of the Maharashtra land revenue code, 1966.

The association's letter states that despite the fact the inhabitants of Koliwadas have been settled here for centuries, they have been deprived of land ownership. Even otherwise, the title of Koliwadas inhabitants to lands Koliwadas is perfected by adverse possession. Therefore, to protect their ownership on the said land, the government should issue property cards.

Tulip Miranda, president of the Bombay East Indian Association speaking to the Free Press Journal stated, "We are the original inhabitants of Mumbai. But today, we are struggling for the ownership rights of our own settlement. There are cases where the redevelopment plan of the Koliwadas has been marked under the slum scheme, which is wrong. Therefore, we want like Goathans, Koliwadas too should be given separate property cards and a different policy should be framed for Gaothan and Koliwadas development."