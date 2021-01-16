Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya writes to ED, RBI to check Shiv Sena leader Anand Adsul's role in PMC Bank scam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday informed that he has written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to check the role of Anand Adsul and his family in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case.

Anand Adsul is former Shiv Sena MP from Amravati Loksabha constituency.

"We request investigations of receiving Rs 1 Crore kickbacks from HDIL which is PMC Bank Money, Money Laundering/Non-Transparent Transactions and City Cooperative Bank Scam involvement and role of Anand Adsul and family," the BJP leader wrote in his letter to ED and RBI which was shared on Twitter.

In September last year, the RBI had capped the withdrawal limit and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crores came to light.