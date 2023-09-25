 Mumbai: Kirit Somaiya Receives Extortion Email Threatening To Circulate Video Clip; ₹50 Lakh Demanded
The email was accessed by Somaiya's secretary and he added that the email ID through which the email was sent was in the name of one Rishikesh Shukla.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya | File

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly threatening and trying to extort money from him.

According to the Navghar police, where the first information report is registered, the BJP leader received an email on Sunday that said a video featuring him will be leaked and to prevent it from being circulated on social media, he will have to pay ₹50 lakhs.

Cyber cell investigating the matter

The matter is now being investigated by the cyber cell of Navghar police. The police officials added that they have begun tracing the IP address of the email location and are positive on finding out the culprit who sent the email. 

Previously on September 6, Mumbai Police's cyber cell had booked a Marathi new channel's editor-in-chief and a YouTuber under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act for airing a video which showed Somaiya in a compromising position. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

article-image
