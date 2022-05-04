Mumbai: Kids in BMC schools to get fire safety lessons

While every citizen is being informed about fire safety in the background of increasing fire incidents in Mumbai, now fire safety lessons will be given to children in BMC schools. The children will be taken to fire stations where they will be informed about the work of the fire brigade. They will also be informed about the importance of trees, how to plant them, and also about garden-related activities, by visiting the BMC parks.

Head of the garden department, BMC, Jitendra Pardesi said, “The project is currently at an initial stage, we will soon conduct meetings and chalk out a comprehensive plan which will be executed from June-July 2022 when the schools re-open for the next academic session.”

According to a BMC official, apart from the regular syllabus, fire safety lessons need to be imparted to the children. Since the fire brigade belongs to the civic body, the children will be informed about various measures to prevent fire.

Talking about the tree plantation lessons to the students, the official said, “The BMC has its own parks where it has been developed and planted various types of trees over the years. Educating the children on the issue will encourage them to plant trees as they will be provided with information on which trees to plant and how to identify the seeds of the trees. From an environmental point of view, the idea is to educate children about garden activities,” the official said.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:23 PM IST