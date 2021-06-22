Mumbai: Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel project hits a road block

The proposed Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel project has hit a road block as Cidco has put some conditions, making it financially not feasible. The conditions put forth by it are, not allowing commercial vehicles, the road should pass from Palm Beach Road bringing it into city limits. Following which, it is not possible to charge toll.

Joint managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) Vijay Waghmare said, “As per the earlier plan, such conditions were not there. Therefore, considering all these factors we have suggested that Cidco take up this project, since it also wishes to develop Central Park at Kharghar, near this alignment. All preliminary study has been made and reports have been submitted to Cidco.” The official asserted that for such big projects MSRDC depends on toll to recover the project cost.

However, as per the revised plan put by Cidco, no toll can be charged.

FPJ had reported earlier that MSRDC had asked Cidco, MIDC to contribute funds for the proposed Kharghar-Turbhe project. The total cost of the project was pegged at Rs 1,222 crore. Of which, Rs 600 crore was supposed to be taken on loan and Rs 300 crore was asked from Cidco as part of their contribution. Another Rs 150 crore each was to be contributed by MIDC and MSRDC. However, Cidco had suggested that since the project alignment will be passing through its ownership of land, they wanted MSRDC to deduct the land value costing nearly Rs 180 crore and get the balance amount as funds.

However, over disagreement between these agencies on fund management, the state finance department was involved.