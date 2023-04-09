Mumbai: Khar woman wins case against faulty bags she bought for alternate business

Representative Image |

A Khar woman in search of livelihood during lockdown has won a case against a Delhi based shop that supplied her with faulty bags for her alternate business that she was looking to start.

The woman had purchased the bags after looking at ads given by the seller on Youtube. However, the bags turned out to be faulty and despite repeated requests when money was not returned, she won the case at district consumer commission which directed the amount be paid with interest and additional compensation be given to her.

The order dated March 31, 2023 was passed by Preethi Chamikutty and Shraddha Jalnapurkar, members of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai Suburban on a complaint by Jenita Gomes against M/s Deepanshi General Store.

Gomes between January and March 2021 was looking for an alternate livelihood when she saw the advertisements. She contacted the seller and purchased a ladies purse and bags worth Rs 10,200. She paid the amount through NEFT to the seller's account. However, when the bags arrived, they were in faulty condition. She even had to pay Rs 1,700 for the transportation charges.

Customer gets back money with 6% interest

Gomes instantly sent pictures of the bags to the seller and contacted them several times to get the money back but the shop did not respond. During the hearing, the Commission stated that Gomes did not get the bags as she had sought. It stated that transportation expenses that should have been borne by the shop were also borne by them. Giving defective and faulty bags to Gomes and then not responding to grievances, said the commission, amounted to deficiency in service.

It stated that she was eligible to get back the money with 6 % interest per annum that she paid for bags and refund for the transportation charges also that she paid for. The commission also directed that Rs 10,000 be paid towards mental agony and litigation cost in 60 days from the order.