Mumbai: Khar subway to remain closed during THESE hours for repair works till May 2; details here

Mumbai: Khar Golibar subway will remain closed for road traffic between 10:00 pm to 05.00 am upto May 2 for urgent repairing work of the subway.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway, Khar Golibar subway will remain closed for all types of motor vehicular movement and pedestrians coming from Vakola Junction and Santacruz station and Golibar Road towards Santacruz West upto May 2.

Accordingly, all vehicles coming from Vakola Jn., Santacruz station and Golibar Road towards Khar subway will be diverted from Agripada Slip Road to Milan Subway.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 03:22 PM IST