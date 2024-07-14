Mumbai: Khar School Addresses Allegations Of Child Abuse Following POCSO Case

Representative Image

Mumbai: A day after a case was filed against three women caretakers of a pre-primary school in Khar West under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly sexually abusing a three-year-old child, the school management issued a statement.

Statement Issued By The School

“We are deeply committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment to all students, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to address this situation promptly and appropriately,” the school said.

On Friday, the principal of the school, on the complaint of the child’s parents, had filed a police case about sexual assault in the school washroom by the middle-aged caretakers.

“We have taken action by filing an FIR and assisting the police in apprehending the accused for questioning. Additional measures have been implemented to enhance supervision and security,” the school said.