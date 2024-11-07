 Mumbai: Khar Police Officers Caught Planting Drugs In CCTV Video; No FIR Filed Or Dismissal After 2 Months
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Khar Police Officers Caught Planting Drugs In CCTV Video; No FIR Filed Or Dismissal After 2 Months

Mumbai: Khar Police Officers Caught Planting Drugs In CCTV Video; No FIR Filed Or Dismissal After 2 Months

The Mumbai police have yet to take stern action against four personnel from Khar police station who were caught on video planting drugs in a man's pocket before arresting him for possession of 20 grams of mephedrone, a banned narcotic substance.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 10:23 PM IST
article-image
Khar police officers caught on video planting drugs, but no action has been taken two months after the incident | Screengrab from X video/ @journofaizan

The incident occurred on August 30, yet two months later, no FIR has been registered against the officers, nor have they been dismissed from their positions. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Adhikrao Pol submitted a departmental report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9, Dixit Gedam, on October 30, which DCP subsequently forwarded to senior officials.

Although the four police personnel have been suspended, no FIR has been filed against them despite the evidence. The officers—Assistant Inspector Vishwanath Ambule and constables Imran Shaikh, Sagar Kamble, and Dabang Shinde—were seen in a video in plainclothes entering the livestock farm of Shahbaz Khan, 32, near Kalina Masjid. One of the officers can be seen planting drugs on Daniel Estbeiro, 30, a farm worker, under the pretext of searching him.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, which Khan reviewed and later shared online, sparking public outrage. Following the backlash, Estbeiro was released, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raj Tilak Roushan suspended the four police perssonel on August 31.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), led by Retired Justice K.K. Tated, took suo motu cognizance of the incident on September 2, involving Mumbai police officials allegedly planting drugs during a frisking operation.

Shahbaz Khan reported, “The Vakola police refused to file an FIR. When I approached them, they outright declined to register a case. An investigating officer visited my livestock farm in late September and said they would record my statement on October 2. However, when I tried to reach the IO later, there was no response.”

Khan further mentioned, "The police have not taken stern action against the four officers due to the involvement of a builder and a former corporator in this matter. I provided my statement to the Human Rights Commission. Mumbai Police Assistant Commissioner Adhikrao Pol and a senior police officer also provided statements. The next hearing will be scheduled soon."

Mumbai: Inquiry Report On 4 Suspended Khar Police Personnel For Allegedly Planting Drugs Likely In...
article-image

When the Free Press Journal contacted the senior police officer of Vakola police station, Prakash Khandekar, he stated, “The matter is under review by senior officials.” Assistant Commissioner of Police George Fernandes, when approached, claimed he was unaware of the issue.

