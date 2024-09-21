Mumbai: Inquiry Report On 4 Suspended Khar Police Personnel For Allegedly Planting Drugs Likely In 15 Days

Inquiry report on suspended Khar police personnel for drug planting allegations anticipated soon | Screengrab from X video/ @journofaizan

Mumbai: A departmental inquiry is underway against four cops from the Khar police station, who have been suspended for allegedly planting drugs on the employee of a livestock farm owner.

However, Shahbaz Khan, the owner, said that despite his multiple visits to the police station, his plea to register an FIR against the quartet has fallen on deaf ears. “I have a land dispute with a developer, who pressured me through various agencies, including the BMC and an ex-corporator. He then approached the police,” Khan had earlier alleged.

The cops – Assistant Inspector Vishwanath Ambule and constables Imran Shaikh, Sagar Kamble and Dabang Shinde – were suspended after a CCTV footage showing them planting the drugs went viral. The clip, recorded on August 30, shows one of them allegedly discreetly placing an object in the pocket of Daniel Estbeiro, 30, who was working on the farm in Kalina. Later, they arrested him for the possession of 20 grams of mephedrone.

Khan later uploaded the clip on social media, sparking public outrage. Estbeiro was released after the CCTV footage went viral. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raj Tilak Roushan suspended the quartet on August 31.

Now, the inquiry is being conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adhikrao Pol, who will likely submit his report within 15 days to DCP (Zone 9). Talking to the Free Press Journal, ACP Pol answered queries about the police personnel's possible dismissal and the lack of an FIR. He said, “The inquiry is still ongoing. What action will be taken cannot be decided at this stage. The report is confidential and will be submitted to the DCP, who will decide the further course of action.”

Khan said, “I visited the Vakola police station six times, but the police are not registering the FIR against the accused. I met ACP Mahesh Mugutrao, who was co-operative and suggested that I go to the police station to file the case.” He continued, “However, when I went to the Vakola police station, the police spoke to me very rudely. I believe there is collusion between the police and the builder.”

Social activists and legal experts demanded that apart from the registration of an FIR against the accused cops, they must be dismissed from their jobs for attempting to falsely implicate an innocent individual in such a serious matter.