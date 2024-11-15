Mumbai: Khar Police Arrest 2 Habitual Offenders Involved In Motorcycle Thefts And Robberies, Recover Stolen iPhone

Khar Police arrest two habitual offenders for snatching actress Amy Aela Kauler's iPhone and other items | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Khar police have arrested two habitual offenders involved in motorcycle thefts and using those two-wheelers for robberies. The duo, Siddharth Patil, 26, and Sadiq Shaikh, 20, had also recently stolen actress Amy Aela Kauler’s iPhone and other items.

Kauler, who lives on 14th Road in Khar West, was walking near the Blue Tokai Coffee Store around 10.15pm on October 29 when the accused approached on a motorcycle and snatched her purse, which contained an iPhone 15 Pro, cash, and other items.

After Kauler filed a complaint, the police registered an FIR and used technical evidence to identify and arrest Patil and Shaikh. The stolen phone was recovered from them.

The accused, known repeat offenders, admitted to four robberies in the Khar and Bandra areas. Police recovered two stolen phones and a motorcycle during the investigation.