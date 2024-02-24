Mumbai: Keshavlal V Bodani Education Foundation Unveils TGIC Amidst Health And Wellness Week Celebrations In Chembur | YouTube

The Keshavlal V. Bodani Education Foundation, which has been rendering service to specially challenged children for the past 13 years, has announced the opening of The Gateway Intervention Centre (TGIC) on February 27 at its Chembur campus.

The event coincides with the Foundation's "Health and Wellness Week", from February 26 to March 1, 2024. "TGIC's vision is rooted in nurturing the holistic well-being of each individual through meticulously crafted enrichment and therapeutic services. With a commitment to tailoring our offerings to align with the long-term aspirations of each individual, TGIC provides top-tier therapies and recreational opportunities within a secure environment under one roof," the Centre stated in a press release.

The Centre actively engages families and caregivers in the therapy process, offering resources, support, and education to enrich the overall well-being of our community. The Centre offers a comprehensive range of therapies and support services through both individual and group sessions. These include occupational therapy, sensory integration therapy, neurodevelopmental treatment , physiotherapy , play therapy, handwriting without tears , speech and language therapy, oro-motor therapy, therapeutic listening, optometric vision therapy, counseling, academic intervention, support groups, nutrition guidance, enrichment programs, visual art and movement education and physical education.

'Health and Wellness Week'

The "Health and Wellness Week" will have a series of workshops by guest speakers Kelly Dorfman, clinical nutritionist and author, Dr. Fran Reinstein, paediatric and primary care optometrist and ex-president of the Optometric Society, New York, Jenifer Midili, owner of Children’s Speech and Language Services Inc, New York.