Mumbai: Kerala Man Arrested For Groping Woman Near Metro Station

Accused of molesting a woman near the Saki Naka Metro station, a 32-year-old man was arrested while he was planning to flee to his native in Kerala. The accused was identified as Sharad Shivankutty Nair, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Andheri police, the incident took place at around 6.30pm on Sunday when the 25-year-old complainant was entering the Metro station. At that moment, Nair suddenly came from behind, groped the woman and fled the spot.

Victim lodges complaint at Andheri police station

The woman immediately went to the Andheri police station and lodged a complaint. A police official said that as the accused struck from behind, the aggrieved could not see his face. The cops scanned the footage from around 50-60 CCTV cameras mounted around the incident spot.

In one of the visuals, Nair was seen going towards a nearby dormitory. After checking around 20-25 dormitories in the area, the police finally identified the accused. The owner of the dormitory, where Nair was staying, told police that he was about to leave for Kerala. He was nabbed immediately.