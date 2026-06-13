Mumbai: KEM Hospital Orders 15-Day Compulsory Leave For MBBS Student Sejal Pawar Over Viral Video; Inquiry Underway

K.E.M. Hospital initiates an inquiry and places MBBS student Sejal Pawar on compulsory leave following controversy over a viral video | File Photo

Mumbai, June 13: Seth G.S. Medical College and K.E.M. Hospital has placed third-year MBBS student Sejal Pawar on compulsory leave for 15 days with effect from June 13, 2026, pending a detailed inquiry into controversial remarks she made during a comedy programme.

The institution said that at 10:30 am on Saturday, Pawar was formally handed over to the care and supervision of her parents or guardians during the leave period.

The action follows public outrage over the remarks and the circulation of related video clips on social media. According to an official statement issued by the Dean’s Office, the college initiated a preliminary fact-finding exercise immediately after receiving complaints.

Preliminary Inquiry Initiated

As part of the process, the student was called before the authorities, her explanation and apology were placed on record, and the relevant material was reviewed. Based on the preliminary findings and considering the sensitivity of the issue, the institution decided to initiate interim disciplinary action.

The college stated that the matter concerns the dignity of deceased persons, body donors and the professional and ethical standards expected from medical students. Pawar has been directed to cooperate fully with the inquiry and remain available whenever required by the committee, either physically or through online mode.

Inquiry Committee Proposed

Meanwhile, a proposal has been submitted to constitute a five-member inquiry committee comprising senior faculty members, an external representative and other institutional members.

The committee will examine the facts, context, impact of the remarks and the role of social media circulation before submitting recommendations for further action.

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The Dean’s Office reiterated that respect for patients, deceased persons, body donors and their families is a foundational value of medical education.

It said further action would be taken in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC), Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and institutional norms after the inquiry report is submitted.

The hospital clarified that no final conclusion should be drawn at this stage as the inquiry process is ongoing.

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