Mumbai: KEM Hospital Introduces Advanced 3D Mammography Machine For Early Breast Cancer Detection

KEM Hospital upgrades cancer care with advanced 3D mammography system | File Photo

Mumbai, April 23: In a major step toward strengthening breast cancer care, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art 3D Digital Tomosynthesis Mammography machine, received from ICICI Foundation.

The newly installed system is expected to significantly improve early detection of breast cancer, offering faster, more accurate, and less invasive screening for patients.

Advanced technology for early diagnosis

Dr Sangeeta Rawat, Dean of KEM Hospital, said the addition marks a transformative upgrade in public healthcare services. “This advanced technology will enable earlier diagnosis and timely treatment, ultimately saving more lives,” she noted.

According to hospital officials, the machine can complete breast screening in just five minutes and detect extremely small tumors—down to 70 microns—much earlier than conventional 2D systems, potentially advancing diagnosis by over a year. It also reduces radiation exposure by around 30 per cent, making the process safer and more comfortable for patients.

AI-assisted system and improved efficiency

The system includes AI-assisted analysis to support radiologists and enables quicker biopsy procedures, reducing diagnosis time to nearly 13 minutes. With contrast-enhanced imaging, it is especially effective in detecting breast cancer in younger women, often eliminating the need for more expensive MRI scans.

emphasized the importance of regular screening. She recommended that women above 40 undergo annual mammography, while those with a family history of breast cancer should begin screening from age 35.

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KEM’s ongoing breast care initiatives

KEM Hospital has been running a dedicated breast care program, “Stanashushrusha,” since 2009 under the guidance of, offering both outpatient and inpatient services.

With this new addition, KEM Hospital further strengthens its role as a leading public healthcare institution providing advanced cancer diagnostics at affordable cost.

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