Mumbai: Kasara Train Derailment Delays Multiple Long-Distance Trains, Services Restored

A derailment involving a banker engine (assistant engine) near Kasara Station on Wednesday morning caused significant disruptions to several long-distance trains. According to sources, nearly half a dozen trains were delayed due to cascading effect of the incident.

"Restoration work was initiated immediately after receiving information about the derailment, and by the afternoon, services were largely restored" said an official Central Railways. He confirmed that the restoration work was completed by early afternoon, allowing operations to return to normal.

"The derailment did not impact suburban services. All Kasara-bound suburban trains are running as per schedule," a spokesperson from Central Railways said.

In an update posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 2:45 pm, the Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railways’ Mumbai division stated: "Train No. 12294 departed at 14:08 from Kasara Station. All passenger services between Igatpuri and Kasara have now resumed."