Mumbai: Kanpur Doctor Held For Stabbing Himself At Amit Shah’s Presser In BKC Was Undergoing Psychiatric Treatment

Representative Image | Pexels

Mumbai: The BKC police arrested a doctor from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, for allegedly entering Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s press conference on Sunday at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The accused identified as Shakti Bhargava, disguised as a journalist. After initial probe, it was found that he was undergoing psychiatric treatment at his home town.

During the event, Bhargava reportedly pulled out a surgical scissor, slashed his abdomen and hand and began screaming as blood started flowing. Police immediately intervened, securing him and transporting him to a hospital for treatment.

Bhargava, 54, is no stranger to such acts. This incident marks the third time he has committed a similar disruption, having previously staged self-harming protests at BJP rallies in Uttar Pradesh. During questioning, Bhargava revealed that he was motivated by a dispute involving a two-acre piece of land in Kanpur, for which he feels the government has not offered any resolution. He explained that these dramatic acts were intended to draw attention to his grievances.

What Exactly Happened At The Event?

The incident occurred at a press conference hosted by Amit Shah at a hotel in BKC. Despite heightened security measures, Bhargava managed to enter by posing as a journalist, using a fake press card to access the venue.

Around 11 am, he removed a surgical scissor from his pocket, slashing his abdomen, chest and hand before tossing the scissor onto the floor. Authorities later found that he was wearing an ID card claiming affiliation with a Hindi newspaper; however, further investigation confirmed that no journalist by his name worked at the publication.

Real Identity Found After Initial Probe

Police inspector Rajesh Gavli of the BKC police station stated that Bhargava’s responses during interrogation were evasive. A closer examination of his documents revealed his real identity, Shakti Prakash Bhargava, a doctor and the owner of Bhargava Hospital in Kanpur. It was also discovered that he is currently undergoing psychiatric treatment in Kanpur, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Bhargava has been charged under multiple sections of the BNS for forgery, disruption, and causing harm. Authorities are now working to uncover the source of his fake journalist ID. Following his appearance in court, Bhargava has been remanded to police custody until Thursday as investigations continue.