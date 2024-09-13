Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut And Javed Akhtar Defamation Case Transferred To Special Court For MPs & MLAs

Kangana Ranaut-Javed Akhtar battle moves to MP/MLA court | File Photo

Mumbai: The battle between actor Kangna Ranaut and poet Javed Akhtar is now transferred to a special court for MPs and MLAs, as Ranaut is now a member of Parliament.

Akhtar had in November 2020 lodged a private complaint of defamation against Ranaut before the metropolitan magistrate court, Andheri. He had claimed that Ranaut had defamed him during a television interview, claiming that he threatened her to withdraw case against Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Akhtar allegedly claimed that Ranaut had called him a part of the ‘suicide gang’ and that he threatened her, allegedly saying if she didn’t back out, she will have no option but to die by suicide. Akhtar said because of such comments, he received so many calls and messages, criticising him and he was trolled on social media. He claimed that such comments caused damage to his reputation.

Ranaut too filed a complaint against Akhtar in September 2021, alleging that in March 2016, when she was involved in a personal dispute with a co-actor, Akhtar had called her and her sister to his house in Juhu. He called them “with malafide intention and ulterior motive” and “criminally” intimidated her, she said.

Ranaut won the election from Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh in June this year. After this, through an internal administrative order, the cases by and against Ranaut have been transferred from the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court to the special metropolitan magistrate court at Bandra.