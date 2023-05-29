Mumbai: Kandivali man shot dead in broad daylight; investigations on

Representative Image

The crime took place at 7.30am at the Mahila Kalyan Kendra, Laljipada, Kandivali West. As seen in the CCTV footage, the assailant fired at Manoj but missed the target and killed him with a second shot in the head. Subsequently, he fled the scene, causing panic in the area. The body has been sent for post-mortem at the Bhagwati Hospital, said the police, adding that efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused.

Shootout at Kandivali

Police have formed multiple teams for investigation and are also probing whether Manoj had any disputes with his co-workers. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal said, “At this stage, it's premature to say who is the murderer and what was the motive behind the crime.”A first information report has been registered against an unknown person under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) as well as the Arms Act.

In October 2022, two men, in their twenties, had shot one Ankit Yadav over monetary disputes. The duo was identified as Sonu Paswan and Suraj Gupta.