 Shootout in MP: Man shot in broad daylight in Ujjain; cops say both-- accused & victim have criminal records
The injured man, identified as Rajesh alias Raju Dronavat, has been admitted in critical condition to Patidar Hospital in Freeganj

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man was shot in the broad daylight on a busy road in Ujjain's Freeganj on Thursday. The accused fired the shot and fled.

According to the information, both--accused and the victim, have criminal records and police suspect this shootout was to mutual enmity.

Superintendent of Police, Sachin Sharma along with the team reached the spot. Police have also seized the empty cartridges from the spot and started the investigation into the matter.

Along with this, the footage's of the CCTV's installed nearby are collected.

