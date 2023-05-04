Shootout in MP: Man shot in broad daylight in Ujjain; cops say both-- accused & victim have criminal records

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man was shot in the broad daylight on a busy road in Ujjain's Freeganj on Thursday. The accused fired the shot and fled.

The injured man, identified as Rajesh alias Raju Dronavat, has been admitted in critical condition to Patidar Hospital in Freeganj.

According to the information, both--accused and the victim, have criminal records and police suspect this shootout was to mutual enmity.

Superintendent of Police, Sachin Sharma along with the team reached the spot. Police have also seized the empty cartridges from the spot and started the investigation into the matter.

Along with this, the footage's of the CCTV's installed nearby are collected.