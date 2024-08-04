 Mumbai: Kamala Mills Owner Ramesh Gowani Granted Bail In Alleged Cheating Case
Ramesh Gowani alleged that the complainant failed to perform his contractual duties under the deed wherein he was to clear all the dues and grievances of slum dwellers.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, August 04, 2024, 02:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The sessions court on Saturday granted bail to Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Gowani in an alleged cheating case. Gowani had moved his bail plea before the sessions court after it was rejected by the magistrate court.

As per the police, in 2013, Gowani approached the complainant, Amarlal Nagpal, for development of his land at Khar Danda, Santacruz, and promised to pay Rs 20 crore, commercial properties and flats worth Rs 67.50 crore. Nagpal claimed that Gowani cheated him on the second part of the agreement

article-image

Gowani has denied the allegations and said he paid Rs 4.70 crore in pursuance of the conveyance deed and also handed over one flat worth Rs 7.50 crore as part of the consideration. He has alleged that the complainant failed to perform his contractual duties under the deed wherein he was to clear all the dues and grievances of slum dwellers. Owing to this alleged negligence, Gowani’s right to develop was purportedly terminated under the SRA Act.

