Mumbai: Kalyan resident duped Rs 95k by fraudster faking call of husband's accident | representative pic

Mumbai: A 40-year-old woman whose husband works in a Mumbai-based private company was shocked after she received a phone call from an unknown person claiming to be her husband's friend and informing her that the latter had met with an accident.

According to the police, the couple are residents of Kalyan. A few days ago, the woman had received a phone call from an unknown number and the caller identified himself as Anil Sharma, claiming to be a friend of her husband. He then told her that her husband had met with an accident and that he would be requiring some money as he was rushing him to the hospital. Sharma then asked her to immediately transfer Rs 1 lakh via online transfer. The terrified woman tried calling her husband but her calls remained unanswered. This made her believe the accident claims. She then transferred Rs20,000, Rs40,000 and Rs35,000 to Sharma's cell phone number. Later, the woman received a phone call from her husband who informed her that he could not take her calls as he was in the middle of some work.



The woman immediately realised she had been duped. She then lodged a complaint with the police and also shared the fraudster's cell phone number. The police on Saturday registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)