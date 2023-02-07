e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Electricity bill fraud cases return as elderly man duped of ₹2.45 lakh

Mira Bhayandar: Electricity bill fraud cases return as elderly man duped of ₹2.45 lakh

An elderly man from Mira Bhayandar became the latest victim after he lost ₹2.45 lakh to the infamous electricity bill fraud.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

After a brief lull, cyber crooks seem to have revived the modus of duping people with threats of power disconnection.

An elderly man from Bhayandar became the latest victim after he lost ₹2.45 lakh to the infamous electricity bill fraud.

In his complaint to the police, the senior citizen stated that he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an official of the power supply company.

Read Also
Cyber-frauds using Smishing and Caller ID Spoofing to target victims of electricity bill fraud:...
article-image

How the fraudster tricked the victim

Claiming that an amount of ₹11 had remained pending which would lead to disconnection of electricity to his flat, he offered to help in making the payment and asked the complainant to click a link to clear the dues from his bank account.

The complainant clicked on the link sent by the cyber-criminal, following which ₹2.45 lakh was deducted from his bank account through multiple withdrawals. The fraudster had apparently made him install a remote access application to take control over his mobile phone and bank accounts.

Read Also
Mumbai: Electricity likely to get more expensive as MSEDCL proposes nearly 40% hike in power tariff
article-image

An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act of 2000 has been registered against the yet-to-be identified caller at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have been urging people to be vigilant and check with power companies before with such callers or responding to unverified messages and dubious links.

Read Also
General Electric shares plunge after accounting expert accuses company of fraud
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Dabholkar Murder Case: Trial likely to be completed in 2-3 months, CBI tells Bombay HC

Dabholkar Murder Case: Trial likely to be completed in 2-3 months, CBI tells Bombay HC

Mira Bhayandar: Electricity bill fraud cases return as elderly man duped of ₹2.45 lakh

Mira Bhayandar: Electricity bill fraud cases return as elderly man duped of ₹2.45 lakh

Mumbai: Innovation from scrap! CR launches high-powered vacuum cleaner to collect garbage from...

Mumbai: Innovation from scrap! CR launches high-powered vacuum cleaner to collect garbage from...

Maharashtra: Discord increases between BJP & Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Thane

Maharashtra: Discord increases between BJP & Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Thane

Supreme Court refuses grant Maharashtra license to bike taxi aggregator Rapido

Supreme Court refuses grant Maharashtra license to bike taxi aggregator Rapido