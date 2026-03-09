Mumbai: Kala Ghoda's London-Inspired Makeover Nears Completion; Cobbled Streets, Murals, And Weekend Pedestrian Plazas Inaugurated This Month

The Kala Ghoda precinct is on the brink of a stunning transformation, with its beautification project nearing completion and an inauguration slated for later this month. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Kala Ghoda precinct is on the brink of a stunning transformation, with its beautification project nearing completion and an inauguration slated for later this month. Civil works, including cobbled pathways, have been completed, while vibrant murals and street art installations now adorn the area, adding to its rich cultural character and enhancing its appeal as a premier arts and heritage destination.

Internal Lanes Get a Fresh Facelift

As part of the redevelopment, internal lanes of the Kala Ghoda precinct—including V B Gandhi Marg (Forbes Street), Ropewalk Lane, Saibaba Road, Rutherfield Street, and B Bharucha Road—have been given a fresh facelift. With the lanes set to become pedestrian-only on weekends, hydraulic bollards have also been installed to ensure controlled access.

BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar visited the site on Saturday to review progress, noting that the project draws inspiration from Buchanan Street in Glasgow and Carnaby Street in London. “Kala Ghoda will initially function as a pedestrian-only zone on weekends, with plans to extend it to all days, creating a safer and more vibrant cultural experience for residents and visitors alike,” he said.

Phase 2: Underground Parking on the Cards

Narwekar further revealed that Phase 2 of the Kala Ghoda precinct redevelopment will feature underground parking to accommodate growing footfall and ease traffic congestion. “The goal of Phase 2 is to allow visitors to fully enjoy the precinct’s art and culture without the distraction of vehicles. The proposed facility will have a capacity for 150–200 cars,” he added.

A highlight of the Kala Ghoda precinct project is four sculptures by artists from the Sir JJ School of Art, adding artistic depth to the area. An al fresco dining facility will soon allow visitors to enjoy meals outdoors. The artefacts were selected by local residents to reflect Kala Ghoda’s identity as an art hub while preserving its heritage charm. “For example, the hen-on-a-basket sculpture was chosen because it’s unique to Mumbai. Going forward, we will encourage artists to use recycled materials in their work,” said Colaba resident Bella Shah.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/