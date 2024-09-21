Mumbai: Kala Ghoda Marks Fourth Weekend As No-Vehicle Zone; Officials Conduct Review

Officials Review Kala Ghoda's No-Vehicle Zone After Four Successful Weekends | File Photo

Mumbai: City’s iconic Kala Ghoda district, which has been transformed into a no-vehicle zone on weekends since August 31st, was reviewed by senior civic and police officials on Saturday, September 21.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare conducted an on-site inspection to assess the ongoing pedestrianization project aimed at revitalizing the cultural hub.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Jaideep More and other concerned officers, the officials interacted with local citizens, traders, and tourists to gather feedback on the initiative. The pilot project, which restricts vehicular access to key streets between 6 PM and 12 AM every weekend, has been well-received by the public thus far. Streets such as Saibaba Marg, Rope Walk Lane, V.B. Gandhi Marg, and others have been closed to vehicles, allowing pedestrians to enjoy the heritage walks and artistic atmosphere of the area.

Commissioner Gagrani and Joint Commissioner Kumbhare emphasized the importance of public input in shaping the future of the project. "This initiative not only enhances the pedestrian experience but also preserves the heritage and cultural fabric of Kala Ghoda," Gagrani stated. The officers noted that the current focus is to make the streets more pedestrian-friendly, with plans to beautify and maintain the area's historic charm.

The Kala Ghoda Association has also supported the initiative, recognizing the area’s concentration of cultural, gastronomical, and artistic activities. The no-vehicle zone will initially be confined to weekends for the first two months. Following this period, authorities plan to reassess public feedback and consider whether to extend the pedestrian-only zone to weekdays as well.

The move aims to improve the overall aesthetic appeal of Kala Ghoda while reducing traffic congestion in the area, making it more accessible and enjoyable for both locals and tourists.