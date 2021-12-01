Mumbai: Kala-Chowki police registers case against unidentified woman for kidnapping a 3-month-old baby

The Kala-Chowki police in Mumbai have registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified woman for kidnapping a 3 months and 15 days old baby girl. The police said the accused woman used a handkerchief with chloroform on the victim's mother and later kidnapped the baby.

The police with the help of CCTV footage, which had captured the woman carrying the baby girl are trying to trace the woman.

According to the police, the complainant's mother Sapna Bajrang Magdoom (36), is a resident of room number 105, first floor, Sangharsh Sadan, Ferbunder, Mumbai.

The kidnapped girl was identified as Veda Bajrang Magdoom for 3 months and 15 days. The victim's father works in a cafe in Mumbai.

Sapna in her statement to police said the kidnapping took place on Tuesday in-between 12:15 pm to 12:30 pm.

“Sapna claims she was alone at her residence and her newborn baby was kept on the cot. When an unknown woman came to their doorstep and told her about giving a plastic basket used to keep clothes in return for an old mobile phone,” said a police officer from the Kalachowki police station.

The police said Sapna claims she went inside the room to get old mobile phones when the accused woman came from behind and placed the handkerchief with chloroform on the nose. She went unconscious and fell to the ground.

“Meanwhile the accused woman kidnapped the child who was kept on the cot in the house and fled away from the spot,” added the police officer.

Vijay Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4 confirmed a kidnapping case has been registered against the woman and said, “We have formed teams and are further investigating to trace the woman with the help of CCTV footage.”

The Mumbai crime branch is also parallel investigating the matter. The police said one of the CCTV footage had captured the woman, which clearly shows a group of women walking on the road, while one of them is holding the child and walking ahead.

“The accused left the place walking on the road and there was less CCTV footage in the vicinity. We are not able to link which way they took and disappeared. Meanwhile, we further scrutinized CCTV footage from nearby areas and railway stations to get some details of the woman and her whereabouts,” said a police officer.

The police said they have also started reaching the community of such people who are settled in and around Mumbai and its suburbs.

“One of the CCTV footage had captured the group of five women, where one of them is holding the baby girl. With the help of the pictures developed from it we are trying to trace and identify her with local informants and the community people,” said a police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 08:27 PM IST