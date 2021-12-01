Mumbai: Former MLA Krishna Hegde proposes one-way traffic for Khandekar, Ghanekar roads

Former MLA Krishna Hegde has written to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal requesting him to make the VS Khandekar and VM Ghanekar road adjacent to Vile Parle railway station as one-way.

According to Hegde, merging these two roads will save crucial time and money.

Hegde stated in his letter that Western Railway (WR) is planning to acquire some part of Khandekar and Ghanekar roads from BMC to construct a sixth lane. But for the same, it will have to widen both sides of the streets.

The BMC will have to provide alternate space and accommodation to hundreds of commercial and residential structures to make this happen.

This will be highly time-consuming and will have a lot of resistance from the locals, said Hegde.

“I suggest that BMC with the traffic department to make both roads as one-way as I have done in the Milan Subway Flyover Project with ‘success’. This will enable the BMC to save money and also complete the project swiftly as demolitions and shifting of the structures and allotting commercial and residential space to project-affected people will be avoided,” the letter further read.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 09:46 AM IST