Mumbai: Juvenile Driver In Fatal Vidyavihar Crash Granted Bail; Victim's Family To Challenge Order

Mumbai: The Juvenile Justice Board on Friday granted bail to the minor involved in a fatal accident in Vidyavihar last month that resulted in the death of Ghatkopar-based businessman Dhrumil Patel.

On the night of February 5, a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, rammed into a scooter, leaving Dhrumil and his wife Minal critically injured. Dhrumil succumbed to his injuries nine days later, while Minal remains in critical condition.

The case was registered at Tilak Nagar police station. Police arrested the minor after Dhrumil’s death. The Juvenile Justice Board had earlier granted him temporary bail to appear for his board exams. He later surrendered before the board on February 27 and remained in an observation home. His lawyer filed a bail plea considering his age.

The plea was opposed by the Patel family’s lawyer, Ruben Mascarenhas, who claimed the minor had been found indulging in reckless driving and stunts on various vehicles and had posted videos on his social media accounts. It was argued that the videos have now been deleted from the accounts.

The board, however, granted him bail, considering his age. The bail for the minor comes days after his father was also granted bail by the sessions court, which noted that he was not aware that his vehicle had been taken by his son. The family has not accepted the ruling and is considering challenging both orders before higher courts.

