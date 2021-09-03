Mumbai: Jumbo Covid-19 centres to have cubicle for children

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to set up a cubicle at all jumbo Covid-19 centres to treat children, anticipating that the third wave is likely to have a significant impact on them. 10 per cent of the beds will be reserved for them. “We don’t want to leave any stone unturned. We are in the process of upgrading our healthcare infrastructure to combat the third wave. Three new jumbo centres will be constructed. A parent will be able to accompany the child in the pediatric cubicle,” said

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC.

The four jumbo centres will have 200-250 pediatric beds each. Nesco, Goregaon, will be adding up to 400 such beds. Pediatric beds will be increased from 18 to 103 in peripheral hospitals, including Rajawadi Hospital (Ghatkopar), Babasaheb Ambedkar General Hospital (Kandivali) and Bhabha Hospital (Bandra). “Of the 70 paediatric beds, 20 will be earmarked for children who contracted Covid-19,” said Dr Vidya Thakur, medical superintendent, Rajawadi Hospital.

Senior health officials noted that lower age groups were affected more in the second wave against the first. They anticipate that the third wave might impact children more. “We can only prepare for the worst. We will keep our health infrastructure on the standby mode and provide whatever care is necessary over time,” he said.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:20 PM IST