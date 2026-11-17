People take part in an exercise to clean up the Juhu beach in Mumbai after the Chhath Puja festival. | ANI

Mumbai: Mumbai's Juhu beach witnessed a massive accumulation of garbage following Chhath Puja celebrations, with waste collection reportedly surging fivefold to 150 tonnes on Monday, compared to the average daily collection of 30 tonnes.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the popular shoreline to offer prayers and perform rituals, leaving behind flowers, food items and other religious offerings.

The accumulation of waste prompted an extensive clean-up operation, with civic workers deploying additional manpower and machinery to clear the beach, PTI reported. The waste included flowers, food items and other material.

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Four Lakh Devotees Gathered At Juhu Beach For Chhath Puja

An official said that the large number of devotees on Sunday prevented sanitation workers from carrying out regular cleaning operations.

“A conservative estimate puts the crowd at no fewer than four lakh people," the official was quoted as saying by The Times of India. "We saw people beginning to gather from around 3 pm on Sunday, carrying mats and other seating arrangements to secure their spots. There was simply no space to even stand, let alone deploy cleaning staff and machinery. We could therefore begin the clean-up only after sunrise on Monday, once the crowds had dispersed."



Massive Clean-Up Drive Launched After Celebrations

The reports further indicate that the cleaning operations were intensified after 8.30 pm on Monday, with additional workers and machinery deployed to speed up the process. However, the unusually large volume of garbage made the operation challenging.

Despite the deployment of additional resources, workers reportedly faced difficulties in clearing the waste quickly.

The official said the clean-up would continue until the accumulated waste was cleared. He even assured that efforts were being made to restore cleanliness at Juhu Beach as quickly as possible.