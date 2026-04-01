Mumbai Judge Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud After Fake Customer Care App Drains ₹93,000 From Bank Account

After High Court Judge, A sitting judge from a Mumbai court has fallen victim to an online fraud after cyber criminals allegedly siphoned off ₹93,000 from his bank account using a fake customer care app, police said. | Representational Image

Mumbai: After High Court Judge, A sitting judge from a Mumbai court has fallen victim to an online fraud after cyber criminals allegedly siphoned off ₹93,000 from his bank account using a fake customer care app, police said.

Complaint Filed at Tardeo Police Station

According to officials from the Tardeo Police Station, the complainant, 46 year old judge posted at Small Causes Court in Mumbai and resides in the Government Officers’ Colony near Haji Ali in Tardeo.

Complainant Judge stated that on March 30, while he was at court, he noticed a pink line appearing on the display of his Samsung S22 mobile phone. While searching online for customer care support, he found a contact number and attempted to call it. Later, at around 5:21 pm, he received a call from another number, where the caller claimed to be a representative of Samsung customer care.

Malicious APK Sent via WhatsApp

The caller told him that to resolve the issue and replace the mobile display, he needed to register an online complaint and download a “customer support” application. The fraudster then sent an APK file via WhatsApp, which Garad downloaded.

Subsequently, the caller asked him to transfer ₹10 twice via Google Pay to register the complaint. After making a total payment of ₹20, Garad began receiving messages stating that his request was in progress.

However, later that night at around 9 pm, after reaching home, he checked his account and found that ₹90,000 and ₹3,000 had been debited from his State Bank of India account through two separate transactions, totaling ₹93,000.

On verifying the transactions, he discovered that the amount had been transferred to a UPI ID allegedly linked to one “Pappu Sachin Yadav.” Realising he had been defrauded, Garad contacted the cyber helpline 1930 and subsequently approached the police.

Tardeo Police said the accused allegedly gained access to the victim’s banking data after he installed the malicious APK file. An FIR has been registered against an unidentified accused in Tardeo Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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