 Mumbai: Jt Panel To Probe Cause Of Foul Chemical Smell In Navi Mumbai
The committee must prepare a compliance report and submit it to the Registrar of Western Zonal Bench, Pune, for NGT review.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 01:01 AM IST
Representative Image

The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has acted on the complaints about a foul, chemical smell in Navi Mumbai and called for a joint committee to ascertain the reason. The committee will also carry out an inspection of the alleged sources of smell from the waste management plant of Ramky Group and Deepak Fertilisers in Taloja and find out if there’s any violation of environmental laws.

The committee has also been asked to prepare a  compliance report and submit it to the Registrar of Western Zonal Bench, Pune, which may place the matter before the NGT’s bench. After the report, the NGT will issue appropriate, punitive, prohibitive and remedial action against the violators.

The complaint against the smell emanating allegedly from  Ramky plant and Deepak Fertilisers was lodged by Rajiv Sinha, the president of Indian National Parivartan Party (INPP). On learning that a huge penalty of Rs 9.06 crore was imposed on Deepak Fertilisers by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for additional construction, Sinha had pleaded to shift out both the plants from Taloja.

The tribunal had received two letters from Sinha dated August 26 and August 31, last year, addressing the issues of foul smell and the air pollution caused because of the two companies. Acting on them, it took a suo motu cognisance and directed the state to look into the matter. 

