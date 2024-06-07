Probe, Take Action: NGT To Maharashtra Govt On Flamingo Deaths

Mumbai: The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), acting on an alarming news report published in April about the deaths of seven flamingos near DPS Lake in Navi Mumbai, has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue. The NGT has instructed the state to thoroughly investigate and take necessary actions. The tribunal expressed concern over potential non-compliance with environmental norms.

Given the sensitivity of the case and its implications for wetland protection, the tribunal has named four authorities as respondents and directed them to file their replies. The respondents are the principal chief conservator of forests, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the Maharashtra Wetland Authority, and the collector and district magistrate of Thane. The NGT will conduct an inquiry into the deaths of the seven flamingos with regard to these respondents.

Additionally, the tribunal has transferred the case to the western zonal bench in Pune, instructing this bench to take appropriate action. The matter has been adjourned to July 16, by which date the respondents must file their responses and submit them at least one week prior to the hearing before the bench.



According to the document, the tribunal learned from a news report that the prime cause of the migratory birds’ deaths was related to CIDCO’s development plan, as stated by the newspaper.

The document reads, “The news item relates to the death of 7 flamingos spotted near DPS lake in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. …The article states that in the preliminary observation, it was found that two out of three inlets of the lake were blocked by the newly constructed high-rise roads by CIDCO, which resulted in stagnant water, disregarding the fact that flamingos typically inhabit areas with flowing water. The news item states that the defunct Nerul Jetty constructed by CIDCO serves no purpose and is instead blocking the inlets, thereby destroying the natural habitat of these birds. As the habitat of these migratory birds is threatened, flamingos are increasingly found aimlessly roaming on the streets, endangering their lives.”

The document further while quoting the newspaper mentions of scientific phenomenon called ‘light pollution’, which partially impairs the vision of the birds due to their fragile eyes. “It states that the newly installed LED lights disorient and misguide the birds while flying, which then happen to crash with random objects and get injured.”

Reading out further, the tribunal pointed out that DPS Lake wetland, which has served as a habitat for flamingos and other migratory birds for decades, seems to be a land allotted for future development on the CIDCO plan.

“CIDCO never complies with the court orders of preserving this 30-acre wetland and misleads the court. In the past, CIDCO pledged to preserve 40% of the area for the environment and green cover. Still, today, they seem indifferent, leading to a significant decline in the migratory bird population from around 5 lakh to nearly 1 lakh,” the tribunal further referred.