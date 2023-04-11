 Mumbai: Jt CP traffic dispels rumours about rift with Jt CP Law & Order
It was alleged that Padwal had complained to Choudhury that traffic policemen were not made to feel welcome at police stations.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Pravin Padwal has denied reports in a section of the press that there is a rift between him and Joint Commissioner of Police (law & order) Satyanarain Choudhury.

Traffic Police not welcome in Police stations

According to reports, it was alleged that Padwal had complained to Choudhury that traffic policemen were not made to feel welcome at police stations. It was further alleged that they were made to wait for hours at police stations when they go to register FIRs.

No rift with Joint Commissioner

Padwal told the FPJ that there is no rift whatsoever between him and Choudhury. He further stated that it’s wrong to say that his men are being made to wait for hours together at police stations. He said there was only one incident of some delay in registering a traffic offence at Agripada police station, but subsequently the FIR was indeed registered.

