Mumbai: Police commissioner passes transfer order of 28 DCP-level officials 

Mumbai: Transfer orders for 28 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in Mumbai have been issued on Saturday. Officers who were waiting for posting earlier have been given new places of posting. A few days ago, the Shinde-Fadnavis government transferred 104 DCP-level officers, out of which many were sent outside Mumbai and some were brought to Mumbai.

Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar passed orders for the posting of DCP-rank officers in Mumbai, including the name of DCP Akbar Pathan. An FIR was lodged against Pathan during the MVA government, and he was transferred to Nashik. Pathan was transferred to Mumbai by the Shinde Fadnavis government after the MVA government fell.

Pathan was then appointed as DCP of Mumbai Zone 3 in the order of DCP postings on Saturday. Several cases were registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in Mumbai and Thane during the MVA government.

Some police officers, including three DCPs, were also accused in these cases. In which DCPs Akbar Pathan, Deepak Devraj, and Parag Manere were These three were given side posts in the MVA government.

The DCPs who have received new postings are Krishnakant Upadhyay (DCP Zone 6 to DCP Detection).

The police officials who have been transferred

It also includes Abhinav Deshmukh (Zone 2), Mr. Balsing Rajput (DCP Crime Branch, preventive to DCP Cyber Cell), Prashant Kadam (DCP Zone 7 to DCP Detection), Raju Bhujbal (DCP Enforcement to DCP Traffic East), Vinayak Dhakane (DCP Traffic East to DCP Local Arms, Naigaon), and Sanjay Latkar (DCP Operation to DCP Port Zone).

It includes DS Swamy (DCP Zone 8 to DCP Enforcement), Prakash Jadhav (DCP Economic Offense Wing to DCP Anti Narcotics Cell), Sangramsing Nishandar (DCP Detection 1 to DCP Economic Offense Wing), Vishal Thakur (DCP Zone 11 to DCP Operation), Pradnya Jhegde (DCP Traffic South to DCP Local Arms Tardeo),

The police officers, including Yogeshkumar Gupta (DCP Zone 3 to DCP Quick Response Team), Sham Gughe (DCP Security from DCP Quick Response Team), Anil Paraskar (Zone 9), Manoj Patil (Zone 5), Praveen Munde (Zone 4), Dixitkumar Gedam (Zone 8), and Nitin Pawar (DCP Traffic West to DCP Local Arms Kole Kalyan Kendra Kalina), have been posted.

Controversy on Transfers

The state government had passed orders for the transfer of 104 DCPs a few days ago, but the very next day, the transfer of nine DCPs was stayed. about which there was a controversy. After this, some DCPs were given new postings on the same day in the evening.