Mumbai: Jogeshwari to get railway terminus by 2025

There is good news for Mumbaikars as the city will get a new Terminus. This will be at Jogeshwari which will be built at a cost of Rs 69 crore. Permissions came on May 12. It will accommodate 24-car trains on two sides where trains will terminate. This will come in addition to Bandra Terminus, Dadar, Mumbai Central Terminus, Kurla LTT and CSMT.

The proposed Jogeshwari Terminus on Western Railway will now become a reality as the Rail Ministry has given its permission. A letter sent to Western Railway on May 12, a copy of which is with FPJ, states that sanction is hereby communicated to work of 'New Coaching Terminal at Jogeshwari'. Once ready in 2025 or so, this will become another rail terminus for people taking the long distance trains.

Sources in the railways said that this new Terminus will help passengers going to Western and Northern India. Central Railway terminuses cater to trains for southern India and the central and south-west regions. Mumbai Central and Bandra terminuses cater to north and western India, among other regions. The Jogeshwari Terminal will certainly make commute easier for people residing in western suburbs especially between Andheri to Virar.

As per plans, a 600 meter long and 12 meter wide island platform will be created with tracks on either side. An island platform allows passengers to alight and board trains on both sides. The platform can accomodate 24-car trains.

There will be a station building meant for rail staff and passengers having necessary amenities. This Terminus will handle 12 trains which will bring down burden from Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminuses. Initially the long-distance trains from Jogeshwari Terminal will run towards Gujarat and later ease travel to Konkan and southern India.

At present, there is a roofed island platform having rail next to it. It connects the main network towards Borivali. The platform is stacked with cement gunny bags and loading and unloading of freight, especially cement, happens here. There is also an active warehouse that witnesses movement of trucks and labourers. The proposed terminus is connected by foot over bridge to Ram Mandir station.

Meanwhile the Railway Board has also asked the WR authorities to study the possibility of creating a depot at Jogeshwari siding for the proposed Vande Bharat trainset depot. Mumbai Central too is in the proposed list for serving as a depot for Vande Bharat trains. Senior Rail officials said that Zonal Railways have been advised to examine these locations in detail and to plan for development and upgradation for maintenance infrastructure of Vande Bharat trains.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:59 AM IST