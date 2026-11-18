Marine Drive Police are investigating an alleged recruitment fraud in which job aspirants were promised government employment in exchange for money | Representative image

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: A 28-year-old graduate from Hingoli district has allegedly been cheated of Rs 8 lakh by a gang that promised him a government job as a clerk in the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) through a purported Ministry quota.

The accused allegedly published a fake recruitment advertisement in a Marathi newspaper's e-edition and subsequently approached the applicant after he submitted his online application.

The Marine Drive police have registered a case against Mangesh Manohar Banode and two of his alleged associates. Investigators are now probing whether any government officials were involved in the fraud.

Fake Recruitment Advertisement Published

According to the FIR, the complainant, Shankar Bhagwan Shinde, a resident of Lohgaon in Hingoli district, was searching for a job when he came across a recruitment advertisement on July 1.

The advertisement, purportedly issued by the office of the Chief Engineer, PWD, Construction Building, Fort, Mumbai, invited online applications for the posts of engineers and clerks.

Interested candidates were asked to send their resumes to pwdmaharashtra11@gmail.com, the email address mentioned in the advertisement. Shinde submitted his application on July 7.

On July 20, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as Mangesh Banode and claimed to be speaking from the PWD headquarters.

He informed Shinde that his resume had been received and asked him to attend an interview at the Chief Engineer's office in Nagpur for further processing.

Accused Allegedly Demanded Rs 10 Lakh

Shinde travelled to Nagpur on July 23, where Banode met him at the Ravi Bhavan canteen along with another person introduced as his assistant. Banode allegedly claimed that he was working as an executive engineer in the PWD's Nagpur office. To gain Shinde's confidence, he reportedly showed him a government identity card and his Aadhaar card.

During the meeting, Banode allegedly told Shinde that some vacancies mentioned in the advertisement were being filled through a special Ministry quota via the department secretary.

He demanded Rs 10 lakh for securing a clerk's post, promising that the appointment order would be issued after the necessary departmental formalities.

According to the police, Shinde was asked to pay Rs 8 lakh once the appointment order was shown to him, while the remaining Rs 2 lakh would be paid at the time of joining.

To verify the offer, Shinde returned to Nagpur on July 25 with his father, cousin and maternal uncle and met Banode at the Indian Coffee House. Banode reportedly reiterated the promise and asked them to bring the money to Mumbai on August 4.

Forged Appointment Letter Shown In Mumbai

Shinde's father, a retired teacher, withdrew Rs 8 lakh from his bank account on August 1. On August 4, the family travelled to Mumbai. Banode allegedly picked them up near CSMT railway station in a white Ertiga car, accompanied by his assistant and a driver.

Another person, identified as Prashant, later joined them near the NCP office (Rashtrawadi Bhavan), after which the group proceeded to Stadium Restaurant on V.N. Road in Churchgate.

During the meeting, Banode allegedly introduced Prashant as a person working in the Mantralaya and showed Shinde an appointment letter bearing PWD stamps and the signature of the Chief Engineer. However, the document reportedly did not carry an official inward-outward registration number.

After Shinde handed over Rs 8 lakh in cash, the accused allegedly promised to complete the official registration process at the Mantralaya and return with the joining letter within an hour.

Accused Go Incommunicado After Taking Money

However, the accused failed to return. They initially cited the absence of a senior official and subsequently began giving excuses. From August 7, they reportedly switched off their mobile phones and stopped responding to calls. Realising that he had been cheated, Shinde approached the Marine Drive police and lodged a complaint.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the recruitment advertisement itself was allegedly fake. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are searching for the accused. Further investigations are underway to establish whether any government employees were involved in the conspiracy.

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