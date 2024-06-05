Mumbai: JNPA Organises Mega Tree Plantation Drive On World Environment Day

JNPA Port | X

Mumbai: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s premier container handling port, celebrated World Environment Day with great enthusiasm and a strong commitment to sustainability. The event, held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, featured a series of activities aimed at promoting environmental awareness and action. JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The highlight of the celebration was a Mega Tree Plantation Drive, in organized in collaboration with JNPA SEZ with the help of Forest Creator, Green Yatra, Nhava Sheva Business Park Pvt Ltd & ITD Cementation. This initiative aimed at planting 1.10 lakh saplings at Green Belts of the SEZ JNPA. Saplings of Neem, Kadamba, banyan, Bakul, Tamhan, Karanj, Mango Tamarind, Chandan, Rudraksh, Jamun, among others were planted.

In his speech, the Chief General Manager (PP&D) highlighted the environmental efforts and the comprehensive Environmental Action Plan that JNPA has in place. This was followed by an "Environmental Pledge," where the gathering was addressed by the Chief Guest. The event also featured a thought-provoking street play on the theme "Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience," aiming to raise awareness about critical environmental issues and the need for sustainable practices.

Wagh emphasized the importance of collective action towards environmental conservation. He stated, "JNPA is deeply committed to sustainable practices that minimize our ecological footprint and foster responsible growth. Our green initiatives encompass a wide spectrum of activities, including the adoption of eco-friendly fuels, implementation of energy-efficient technologies, and promotion of renewable energy sources. Plantation by Miyawaki method in JNPA SEZ, initiative for ease of Traffic Congestion and Renewable Energy PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) through Open Access, conversion of cargo handling equipment to electricity driven, introduced smart lighting through IoE sensors to save energy will help cleaner future for generations to come. The tree plantation drive is a testament to our dedication to creating a greener and more sustainable future. JNPA is not just a port; it is a responsible and proactive entity striving to protect and enhance our natural surroundings."

JNPA is making significant strides towards a greener future. Their initiatives include the ambitious transition from diesel-powered to zero-emission electric vehicles within the port premises over the next five years.

Additionally, the Vadhavan mega-port will be diesel-free from the start. This shift aims to drastically reduce air pollution and aligns with India's national sustainability goals. JNPA has installed around 4.10 MWp of solar panels, meeting 38% of its average power requirements from renewable energy. They have also switched to LED lights in the port area to lower energy consumption and decrease the carbon footprint.

Furthermore, JNPA actively incorporates renewable energy for terminal operations and promotes extensive green cover, dedicating nearly 34% of the port area to mangroves and other plant life.