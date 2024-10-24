Mumbai: JNPA Implements SOPs To Optimise Operations And Alleviate Space Shortages At Empty Container Yards

JNPA Port | X

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has taken proactive measures to address the concerns regarding the Empty Containers Yard by implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for streamlining operations at the Empty Container Yards, as directed by the Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal. It directs that the shipping lines should collect the payment and make the payment to empty container yards so that transporters do not wait at the empty container yard.

The SOPs include online payments of handling charges that shall be accepted by all Depot Operating Members; to address the concern of the transporters and further facilitate trade and also to avoid complications involved in payments, all the payments to ECY operators shall be made by Shipping Lines only and a fully paid delivery order should be ready before the transporter reaches the empty container yard depot.

While the depot will survey the containers and offload the empty containers based on the Shipping Lines SOP and guidelines, any transporter who approaches the yard with an expired Empty Acceptance letter will not be entertained until they get the valid documents from the Shipping Line.

Dr. Surendra Kumar Ahirwar, IRTS, Joint Secretary, Logistics and Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GoI, also visited JNPA to have a discussion with the stakeholders in the presence of JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh recently.

To further resolve the concerns regarding the Empty Container Yard, JNPA has identified a space of around 3.51 Ha for the storage of empty containers in the yard. The tender for the selection of an operator has already been issued on September 28, 2024.

Also, a space measuring 26.20 Ha has been identified to develop another Empty Container Yard. The tender for the operator's selection will be issued soon. Accordingly, a total of 30 Ha of land approximately will be available for the storage/stacking of empty containers at these Empty Container Yards, within JNPA, saving considerable cost and time for the Trade.

These initiatives will significantly contribute to alleviating the shortage of space for the Empty Containers Yard, streamlining container operations and optimizing efficiency at the port.