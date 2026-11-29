JJ Hospital is preparing to offer free liver and kidney transplant surgeries with support from private hospital specialists | File Photo

Mumbai, November 28, 2026: Economically weaker patients will soon be able to undergo liver and kidney transplant surgeries free of cost at Mumbai's JJ Hospital, with the state government planning to launch both facilities by next month.

Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on Friday directed officials to expedite the medical and administrative preparations to make the transplant services operational within the stipulated timeframe.

During a review meeting at Mantralaya, Mushrif said financial constraints should not prevent patients from accessing life-saving treatment. He stressed that the government aims to make expensive procedures such as liver and kidney transplants accessible to poor patients through public hospitals without any financial burden.

Private Hospital Specialists To Assist

The initiative will receive support from specialists working with private hospitals. Dr Gaurav Chaubal, Head of the Liver Department at Nanavati Hospital, is assisting JJ Hospital in establishing its liver transplant programme.

He has already started extending his services at the government hospital to facilitate free surgeries for economically weaker patients. His hospital performs around 30 to 40 liver transplant surgeries every month.

Similarly, Dr Gaurang Shah, Head of the Kidney Transplant Department at Saifee Hospital, has agreed to extend his expertise and provide free services to needy patients at JJ Hospital. Their involvement is expected to strengthen the hospital's specialised medical team and help establish the two transplant programmes.

Preparations Reviewed At Mantralaya

During the meeting, officials reviewed the availability of operation theatres, modern medical equipment, specialist doctors, supporting staff and other essential infrastructure required for transplant surgeries.

Mushrif instructed the concerned departments to complete all necessary arrangements within the deadline and ensure coordination between the departments.

The meeting was attended by Medical Education Department Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Commissioner Anil Bhandari, JJ Hospital Dean Dr Ravindra Chavan and other officials, along with the two private hospital specialists.

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The proposed facilities are expected to expand access to complex organ transplant procedures in the public healthcare system and provide relief to patients who otherwise face high treatment costs at private hospitals.

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