Mumbai: JJ Hospital doctors successfully conduct 192 deliveries amidst pandemic

Mumbai: Amidst pandemic, the doctors from the gynaecology department of the Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital have conducted 192 safe deliveries of Covid positive women. Moreover, none of the patients or newborn has died and all are in stable conditions. Doctors said they had created a separate transit ward for the covid positive pregnant women. Most of the time, the patients reach the hospital at the final stage of the maternity. Therefore, by the time their reports were out, they would have delivered the baby normally or by C-section.

Dr Rajshri Katke, head of the obstetrics and gynaecology department, JJ hospital, said they feel proud in helping those pregnant women who were turned away by most of the hospitals in the city fearing they will contract infections. “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many hospitals had shut their maternity wards stating the pregnant women will contract infections due to which they all were running from pillar to post to get admitted. Most of the time pregnant women were referred to JJ hospital at their final stage of maternity following which we decided to set up a makeshift ward for such women where they can be taken care off,” she said.

Dr Katke further said that the pregnant women who were referred to JJ hospital had mild symptoms or didn’t have any symptoms. They have successfully conducted 192 deliveries and all are stable and none of the infants was COVID positive at the time of birth.

“We had created a transit ward for pregnant women. All women were tested, but by the time we received the report their deliveries were done normally or Caesarean. The patients used to reach the hospital in the final stages of maternity, we did not have time to wait for the report. We had no choice but to save the life of mother and child by taking pre-convention and risk,” she added. Moreover, there are no deaths reported and all patients were shifted to Cama Albless or St George hospitals after their deliveries were done.